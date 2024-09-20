Medford School District, police looking into potential social media threat

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford School District along with the Medford Police Department are looking into a potential threat of violence that has been circulating on social media.

According to a notice sent to parents and guardians Friday morning, the school district says North and South Medford High Schools and Hedrick Middle School were specifically referenced. The district also says, “we are actively working with the Medford Police Department to investigate the situation, and at this time, there is no credible threat.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the district says police patrols will be increased throughout the day Friday at all school campuses within the district.

The Medford Police Department told NBC5 News that, “SROs, along with school administrators are being increasingly vigilant” and “the source of the information is unknown.”

