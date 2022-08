MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford School District is hoping to ease some inflation burdens as kids go back to school.

They are providing school supplies for all MSD elementary school students, as well Ruch K-8, this year.

MSD said they will purchase the items and the supplies.

They’ll go straight to the classroom, ready for your child to use on the very first day of school.

They do ask that students come to school with a backpack.