Medford School District rolls out enhanced security for the new school year

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Medford School District (MSD) is gearing up for the new school year with a focus on student and staff safety.

Over the summer, security vestibules were installed in Hoover, Howard, Jefferson, Griffin Creek, and Jacksonville Elementary.

These vestibules are designed to control access to the buildings, requiring all visitors to check in before entering further.

This extra layer of security aims to create a safer and more secure learning environment for students and staff, reinforcing the district’s commitment to safety.

“As you can see, these are pretty seamless. They look like they belong here in the first place and that is exactly what we want,” said Ron Havniear, Director of Security at MSD. “It allows us to keep that balance of open and welcoming school environment and keep people safe and secure.”

The installation of these security vestibules is just one of several updates the school district has implemented for the upcoming school year.

The Medford Police Department is also providing a safety tip to parents that are posting their children’s back to school photos on social media. On MPD’s Facebook page, it suggests parents avoid posting their child’s full name, teacher’s name, school name, or home address.

Elementary schools in the Medford School District will welcome their students for the 2024-25 year this coming Monday.

