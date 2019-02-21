Medford School District superintendent gets job in Georgia

MEDFORD, Ore. – Current Medford School District Superintendent Dr. Brian Shumate just got a new job in Georgia.
Shumate was one of three finalists for superintendent of the Troup County School District.
On February 21, The LaGrange Daily News reported Shumate got the position.
Shumate, who has ties back east said in a statement released by the Medford School District, “In the last several years, our family has experienced deaths, serious illness and the birth of a grandchild. Because of these family considerations I’ve found it necessary to be closer to my hometown and closer to family.”
When Shumate announced his intentions to seek employment elsewhere, the Medford School District began the process of finding a replacement.
The board plans to make a final decision on the hiring company they want to use near the end of the month. They hope to have a superintendent chosen before the 2019-2020 school year.
Ultimately though, the board is looking to find a superintendent that engages with students and faculty and keeps improving upon the district’s goals.