Medford School District to announce new superintendent

MEDFORD, Ore. — A new superintendent for the Medford School District will be announced Tuesday.

According to the school district, the board chose to have a confidential search over a public one. The reasoning – it typically sees more candidates applying because some candidates might not want there current employer knowing they’re seeking another job.

The current superintendent, Dr. Brian Shumate, will finish out this school year before heading to Georgia for his new job. His last day will be June 30.

