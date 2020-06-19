Medford School District to discuss upcoming school year

MEDFORD, Ore. – Families with students in the Medford School District are being invited to participate in talks about how the upcoming school year will look.
The district will hold a Zoom-hosted information and feedback session, called “MSD Forward: Back to School,” on Tuesday, June 23 at 5:30 p.m.
According to the district it wants to work with parents to find the best way to move forward for next fall. At the meeting, school officials will present preliminary ideas for the next school year but they want to know what parents think.
MSD families that wish to participate need to preregister at https://medfordsd.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xM8K4gVoShKr4KuQVhbyhg
The meeting will also be hosted on Facebook Live, but questions posted there may not be answered.