Medford Schools above state average for Graduation Rates

Medford, Ore — The Medford School District is continuing the push towards it’s goal of a 80% graduation rate.
Numbers released today show Medford schools are above the 74.8% state average.
At 77.15% Superintendent Brian Shumate says the district is on it’s way to a goal of 80% graduates.
Students say it’s thanks to the teachers driving them to succeed.
“They’re more than happy to help and we really need that as students to boost our motivation but overall they’re awesome,” said North Medford Senior Praise Viliamu.
“It’s going to be tough to get the last 3-percent to get to that first goal, and we’ll continue after that but there’s been a lot of great effort, a lot of energy,” said South Medford Principal Damian Crowson. We’ve uploaded a copy of the district’s 2015-2016 graduation results and a break down based on student groups.
