Medford Schools programs and resources focus on suicide prevention

Medford, Ore — Following the reported suicide of a student at a middle school, the Medford School District says several resources are available to students and staff should they have thoughts of suicide.
The District says they have trained and licensed counselors at every school and a suicide prevention specialist who tours the schools, providing students with resources on coping mechanisms and advice on prevention.
The District says the most important relationship is between students and their teachers.
“We do see that our students talk to the adults in our building that they trust and we hope that they continue to do so and that they reach out for help when they need it,” said Natalie Hurd with the Medford School District.
The School District says there is a response line to help teachers, staff and law enforcement respond to safety concerns and threats of suicide.
The “Safe Oregon” line is operated by Oregon State Police, manned 24-7 and free.
You can call or text 844-472-3367.
NBC5 Meteorologist.
Matt earned a Meteorology Certificate from Mississippi State University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Oregon. Before joining NBC5 News, Matt spent a year in Alexandria, Louisiana as a reporter and anchor for KALB News. Matt was also a production assistant at KEZI 9 News in Eugene and an intern at CNN.
In addition to being passionate about news and weather, Matt loves his Oregon Ducks, the outdoors, craft beer and time with his dogs.