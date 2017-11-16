Medford schools talk about suicide prevention

MEDFORD, Ore. — If someone close to you is struggling with suicide, would you be able to spot the signs? That was the topic of tonight’s Parent Academy at Central Medford High School.
The Medford School District’s crisis prevention specialist spoke to the audience about what they can do to help children be safer, healthier, and happier.
“The more we can talk about difficult subjects, the more likely teens are to come to their parents for help when they need it. With suicidality, sexuality, depression, a number of things really,” explained crisis prevention specialist Jill Jeter.
Signs you can watch for are depression, withdrawal from regular activities, any kind of change that doesn’t seem normal.
Medford schools have counselors at all their middle and high schools. The crisis text line is also available, where teens can text “Hello” to 741741. You can also walk in to Jackson County Mental Health, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They also have a 24/7 crisis line you can call at (541) 774-8201.
The Parent Academy is a monthly series, to see the schedule, visit medford.k12.or.us.