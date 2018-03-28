Home
Medford sees over a dozen vehicle thefts in one week

MEDFORD, Ore.– In the last week car thefts have increased dramatically across Medford.

According to Medford Police Department, 16 vehicles have been stolen in the last few days, seven of them on Monday alone.

Reports show that a number of the thefts targeted older Honda’s because police say thieves can use a shaved key. But they say others are simply not being locked at night, making them easy targets.

“Just double check,” said Lt. Justin Ivens, Medford Police. “Make sure your vehicle is locked before you go into your house or your business or whatever you’re doing for the evening and make sure it’s secure. That’s the number one deterrent obviously to prevent your car from being stolen.”

Police are still investigating whether the thefts are connected. Due to the targeting of old Honda’s across the city, police say it’s possible it could be one person.

“They have a way of getting into a particular model of car and stealing that vehicle,” said Ivens. “They use it for a short term, either till it runs out of gas or it’s transportation needs are met. Than it’s off to the next one.”

In the meantime investigators are asking everyone to be vigilant.

