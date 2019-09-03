Medford shooting remains under investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police say they’re still investigating a shooting that injured two people at a Medford mobile home park. No arrests have been made.
According to the Medford Police Department, initial evidence indicates a 17-year-old boy was involved in a dispute with a 15-year-old “acquaintance” throughout the night of September 1.
The 17-year-old was alone at his mobile home in Peachwood Village at about 2:00 a.m. on September 2 when the 15-year-old and his 22-year-old brother showed up to try and apparently attack the teen, police said. One of them was possibly armed with a blunt object similar to a tire iron.
According to MPD, the 17-year-old used a .30-30 rifle to shoot both subjects once they entered the home. The 15-year-old sustained non-life threatening injuries and the 22-year-old is in critical condition.
MPD said on September 3 they’re still investigating the incident and no arrests have been made. Police explained, “A thorough examination of the mobile home where the incident occurred has been completed. Detectives are continuing to collect and analyze evidence, and gather statements from witnesses. Detectives are working closely with the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office on this investigation.”
The identities of the people involved have not yet been released by police.