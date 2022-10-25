Medford Sports Hall of Fame inducts 11 new members

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jerry Allen, the voice of the Oregon Ducks, is among 11 inductees into the Medford Sports Hall of Fame.

Allen is a Grants Pass native and has been the voice of the Ducks for the last 35 years.

He is also a former sports anchor at KOBI.

The new class also includes pro basketball players and former South Medford stars Kyle and E.J. Singler.

Allen was not able to be at the ceremony in-person because of the Ducks game, but he recorded a heartfelt acceptance speech.

He said, “So, so many people to thank, so many people that I just absolutely love and miss. So when I say the job I have now is remarkable. Final Fours, Championship football games and playoffs, it’s something else. But the best years of my life were with you.”

The Hall of Fame will soon have a permanent location in 2023 once the Rogue X Community Complex is built.

Hall of Fame Board Chair Dick Entinger said having a permanent location is something he’s wanted since the beginning of the Hall of Fame in 1985.