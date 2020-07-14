Medford stabbing victim identified

MEDFORD, Ore. – Investigators have identified the man killed in a stabbing this past weekend.
Medford police said in the early morning hours of Saturday, July 11, officers found a homeless man with several stab wounds in a field near Albertsons on Ross Lane. First responders tried to save the man, but he died at the scene.
18-year-old Ethan Gabriel Gutierrez was arrested in connection with the stabbing. He’s currently in the Jackson County Jail on one charge of second-degree murder.
On July 14, the stabbing victim was publicly identified as 48-year-old Ronald Leroy Satterfield.
Police said they still haven’t found the weapon used in the homicide, which is believed to be a knife.
No further information was provided by the Medford Police Department.