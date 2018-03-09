Medford standoff related to sex trafficking, police say

MEDFORD, Ore. – A sex trafficking suspect was arrested following a standoff in a Medford neighborhood.
According to the Medford Police Department, on the morning of March 9, a mother in California called them to report her 20-year-old daughter was being held against her will in Medford. The daughter’s text messages indicated she was “frightened and unable to escape.”
Police said they determined the victim was either in a house or a vehicle with Texas license plates in the neighborhood of East 9th Street and Cottage Street.
At 8:50 a.m. officers found a white Ford Fusion with Texas plates in the 700 block of East 9th Street. The victim was in the passenger seat, 45-year-old Lemarr Mitchell was in the driver’s seat.
MPD said the victim was able to exit the vehicle, but Mitchell was uncooperative with officers and refused to get out. The victim was interviewed at the scene and police were able to determine what crimes Mitchell may have committed.
The windows of the car were tinted, making it almost impossible to see what was going on inside. Out of concerns Mitchell could be armed, MPD’s SWAT team responded to the scene as negotiators continued communication attempts with the suspect.
An hour later, Mitchell still refused to surrender. Police said they used a “diversionary device” and successfully got Mitchell out of the vehicle. He told police he ingested illegal narcotics and marijuana, so he was taken to the hospital without any apparent injuries.
Police said it appears Mitchell’s victim was involved in sex trafficking in numerous states. Mitchell was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on charges of promoting prostitution, compelling prostitution and trafficking in person.
A victim advocate organization is providing support for the 20-year-old woman.