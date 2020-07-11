Medford structure fire still under investigation

Firefighters are working to determine what caused an explosion and fire that damaged two homes in Medford last night.
We first told you about the breaking news last night at 11.
It happened on the 2-thousand block of Merriman road around 9 o’clock PM.
Firefighters say it was put out within minutes.
Medford fire rescue was back on scene today investigating… But hasn’t found anything conclusive about how the fire started.
“We had crews on scene suppressing the fire until past midnight, and now again this morning,” says Medford Fire Deputy marshal mark Shay. He continues… “we’re still working on getting accurate details and information.”
Nobody was hurt.
Both homeowners declined interviews today. NBC5 News will provide updates on this developing story.