Medford surveillance video leads to arrest

Medford Police said a $1,000 generator was stolen from a citizen’s garage in Medford.
Surveillance video of the incident shows a masked man walking away with a Powerhouse brand generator.
Police said even though the suspect was wearing a mask, they recognized him.
“Now this may shock you a bit but we are just gonna say it,” police wrote on a Facebook post. “We kind of arrest the same people over and over. So we get to know them quite well, almost as well as a family member.”
According to MPD, when officers watched the video, several recognized the suspect as 41-year-old Keith Duvall due to several aspects of the video.
Duvall is “once again in handcuffs,” police said.
The generator wasn’t recovered, but the victim was happy an arrest was made.
MPD wrote, “Please consider a video system for your house, it can really help with not only keeping your house safe, but your neighborhood as well. And who doesn’t like it when a thief is held accountable for their actions?!”