Medford swap meet carries variety of vintage and artistic pieces

“One man’s junk is another man’s treasure” — organizers at the second annual Medford Automotive and Antique Swap Meet say this saying sums the event up.
Located at the Jackson County Expo Center this weekend, vendors have come from all over the region to participate.
One coordinator says the event brings a variety of vintage wares and art not usually found in the Rogue Valley or any store for that matter.
“There’s the fellow with the vintage manifolds and stuff, you cant buy that anywhere,” said Rich Wilson, one of the coordinators of the swap meet. “You have to find it at a swap meet yard sale or something like that. You cant just pick up the phone or go online and order it. You have to come out to these places to get it.”
The swap meet will continue tomorrow at the expo from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.