Home
Medford teen safe; mother now warns parents about internet safety

Medford teen safe; mother now warns parents about internet safety

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — A 16-year-old girl from Medford was found safe this weekend after going missing on Friday.

The girl’s mother says her daughter is autistic and was taken advantage of after meeting the man in an internet chat room.

She says her daughter is currently in the hospital.

Medford Police say the girl was last seen on her way to school but never checked into class.

Surveillance footage around North Medford High School showed her getting into a pick-up truck near the school. Police believe the meeting may have been planned.

The next day, police found the girl unharmed in the Puget Sound area of Washington. She was with the driver of the pickup, an adult man.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Police declined to comment on whether any will be filed in the future.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »