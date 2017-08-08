Medford thrift store vandalized

Medford, Ore. – A local non-profit’s thrift store was targeted in a burglary and vandalism Monday night.
Rogue Retreat is a Medford organization providing services to the homeless.
Some time around 7:30 p.m. on August 7, someone broke into the Thrift Shop by Rogue Retreat, located at 1116 N Riverside Avenue in Medford.
According to the store, the person stole an employee’s bicycle and left the store in shambles.
The thrift store had to close its doors Tuesday morning to clean up the mess.
Security cameras caught the person on video, and the store is asking for help identifying the individual.
The profits from Rogue Retreat’s thrift store provides funds for housing programs to help clients accomplish their goes and have a place to call home.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police and reference case number 17-18582.