Medford Timber Products Company in flames

Medford, Ore. — The Medford Timber Products Company caught fire Tuesday evening.
The call came in just before 6:45 p.m.
Sources told NBC5 News the fire is burning in the particle board building.
Essentially that’s where wood chips are put into bins to make particle boards.
Medford Fire Rescue and Fire District 3 have been battling the flames and expect to work into the night.
Fire District 3’s Battalion Chief says it’s still unclear how the fire started.
One Medford resident at the scene has a friend who works for the Timber Products Company.
And he says he’s concerned the fire will take away people’s jobs.
“Hope they get it out so they don’t lose the jobs. Mill shuts down for a period of time and that… that hurts the economy and what we do in our town,” Medford resident Joe Berggren.
According to Fire District 3, workers on-scene discovered the fire, called 911 and evacuated.
Thankfully, nobody was injured, but Fire District 3 says it’s a tough fire to fight as the building is covered in sawdust.
Firefighters are attacking the fire from aerial ladders as the fire burned through the ceiling.
Investigators will look into what caused the fire as soon as it’s extinguished.
