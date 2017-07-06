Medford to consider ordinance to allow food trucks on streets

Medford, Ore. — The Medford City Council may give food trucks more opportunities to operate.
In June, it approved allowing bigger trucks within city limits. Now, councilors are considering whether to allow trucks to be parked on public streets, late at night.
“I think the most important thing that can happen for the city of Medford is that we bring a lot of culture to our downtown atmosphere,” food truck owner/operator Cody Diehl says.
“[Food trucks] are something that have been around but it’s constantly expanding,” Medford City Councilor Kevin Stine says, “you go to other cities in Oregon or really around the country and it’s a good business model, people like the convenience.”
Nothing will be made final Thursday, but the council will decide whether an ordinance should be drafted for the council to look at. If you want to weigh in, the meeting is at noon.
