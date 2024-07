MEDFORD, Ore. – The City of Medford is opening its cooling shelter on West 6th Street this weekend.

Due to high temperatures expected, the shelter will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday.

It will be operated by ACCESS and will have water, snacks, and a restroom in addition to the cooling area.

To get notified via text when cooling or warming shelters will be open in the city, text MED4SHELTERS to 888777.

