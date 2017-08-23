Medford to soon get new traffic enforcement cameras

Medford, Ore. — Medford is getting two new traffic enforcement cameras.
They’ve been installed at the corners of Riverside and 8th Street as well as Central and 4th.
However, they aren’t on and running yet.
Medford Police say they looked at crash data for the two intersections and decided the traffic cameras were needed.
There is no word yet on when the cameras will start operating.
