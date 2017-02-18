Home
Medford Urban Renewal Agency is out of cash

Medford, Ore. — Since 1988, the Medford Urban Renewal Agency has invested in dozens of projects, from parking and traffic signals, to major development like The Commons. But now there’s no more money, so the future of the agency is up in the air.

“MURA only exists at this point to pay off the debt,” MURA President, Kevin Stine says, “there’s no more money to pay for anything else.”

In 1988, property taxes for land within the urban renewal boundary were capped as far as what went to the city, the county, and the school district. Then, as property taxes went up over the years, anything beyond the 1988 cap went to MURA. That allowed the agency to tackle different projects.

“Whether it be sidewalks,” Stine says, “whether it be a facility in Hawthorne, whether it be a pedestrian bridge.”

But the agency has borrowed all it can, and only two options remain. Do away with it, or get one last loan.

“We could do what’s called a major amendment,” Stine says, “and by doing that you can get 20% of the total of the original which ends up being 24 to 25 million dollars that the city could increase the indebtedness of MURA.”

If the council doesn’t take the money, MURA would disband when its $250-thousand dollar debt is paid off in January of 2019. If it wants to pursue the amendment, they have to get the ball rolling as it’s a 6 to 9 month process. Either way, MURA President Kevin Stine hopes the public will weigh in.

“I care greatly that we get citizen input on what we should do,” Stine says, “maybe citizen input is that we shouldn’t do anything- that we should just pay off the bond and be done with it. But I think this is a great opportunity to do things that we normally can’t do because the city budget’s tapped out.”

Stine adds regardless of what happens to MURA, one thing won’t change as a result- your taxes.

We want to know what you think, should MURA pay off the debt and disband? Or take the final loan and do a few more projects? Click HERE and leave us a comment with your thoughts.

Kristin Hosfelt

Kristin Hosfelt anchors NBC5 News at 6 with NBC5 News Director Craig Smullin. Kristin is originally from the Bay Area. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism from San Jose State University.

She comes to KOBI-TV/NBC5 from Bangor, Maine where she was the evening news anchor. Kristin has won multiple journalism awards including Best Feature Reporting in the State of Maine.

When Kristin is not sharing the news she’s hunting down the best burrito, hiking a local trail or buried in a Jodi Picoult novel. She’s also a Green Bay Packers shareholder! If you see her out and about she’d be happy to tell you how a California girl became a Cheesehead.

