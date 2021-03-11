Medford Urban Renewal Board scheduled to meet to consider ‘Project Turnkey’ funding

MEDFORD, Ore. — Wednesday, the Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) announced funding for a Medford Project Turnkey facility which will transform an existing Medford Motel, the Redwood Inn, into emergency housing for Almeda Fire victims and houseless individuals. Upon completion, the transformation will provide 47 apartments with kitchenettes to individuals and families in need. Rogue Retreat will operate the new facility.
The City was a co-applicant on the OCF grant and provided critical technical support in developing the project proposal including safety inspections of the property, property acquisition assistance, grant writing, creation of a financial plan for sustained operations and identification and advocacy for potential funding opportunities for the project.
While the OCF grant is for the acquisition of the site and purchase of the kitchenettes, there is a significant amount of funding needed to complete remodeling of the units and sustain ongoing operations.
The City’s Medford Urban Renewal Board is scheduled to meet on March 11 to consider funding commitments for the renovation expenses of this project. In addition, City Council will consider the Community Services and Development Commission’s recommendation to allocate $420,427 in Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funds to support operations on April 15.
The City has also submitted an application for $120,000 to Providence Health & Services to implement a recuperative care component in this facility.
