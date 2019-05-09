Medford veteran to be gifted custom made motorcycle

MEDFORD, Ore. — A nation-wide program that helps wounded combat veterans transition back into normal life is about to gift a new custom made motorcycle to a local vet.
NBC5 News first told you about the project back in March.
This is the first time the non-profit is gifting a bike to a local veteran. The program’s 12th motorcycle is going to Rogue Valley Veteran Jed Morgan. Morgan served in Afghanistan and was hit with an improvised explosive device in 2012, losing both of his legs and injuring his right hand.
With his motorcycle now finished, it will be revealed to him in a ceremony in Los Angeles next week.
A special ceremony will also be held here at home on June 1st at the Jackson County Expo at 7 p.m.
