Medford voters in favor of Local Option Levy, early survey finds

MEDFORD, Ore. – By a slim majority, the Medford community seems to favor a Local Option Levy to support the school district.

That’s according to polling data shared with the Medford School Board Wednesday, during a special Lunch and Learn meeting.

In a survey of 400 likely voters within MSD’s boundary, 55% said they would support a levy of 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.

It plans to do more research, but if the district decides to move forward with the levy, it would be on the May ballot.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.