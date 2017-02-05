Home
Medford warming shelter looking for help

Medford, Ore., — “One of our goals for this shelter is for it not just to be a hand out, but a hand up”

Heather Everett is the manager of the Kelly Shelter.

It’s in the basement of the First United Methodist Church in Medford.

“I think there’s been one night since the cap that we haven’t had the full 75” said Everett.

The shelter opened just three weeks ago.

NBC5 was there that first cold night.

“This building is just a miracle for all of us to be able to be there as one like we all try to do each and every day” said Duane King.

The shelter is open to anyone from 7pm to 9am every day.

It’s just one more way to help get the homeless off the streets and keep them warm in the middle of winter.

“There’s so many different reasons why somebody can be homeless.” said Everett.

But Everett says they’re in desperate need of supplies and volunteers.

“On Facebook it shows the number of people who have seen your post and it was well over 2000 and zero response.”

They’re hoping community members will hear of their efforts, and pitch in to help, whatever way they can.

“There’s no need to be afraid of the homeless. They’re just out here doing that they gotta do in order to keep things according to plan in their lives” said King.

If you would like more information on how you can help the shelter, visit this website: http://www.rogueretreat.org/kellyshelter

