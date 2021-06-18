Medford Water Commission urges rationing during chlorine shortage

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Water Commission is asking for residents to voluntarily reduce their water usage due to a nationwide water disinfectant shortage.
It’s important to point out the water is safe to drink. The agency says it just wants to play it safe until the chlorine supply is more predictable.
Medford Water Commission General Manager Brad Taylor, “We’re hearing at this point that supplies should start to resume again towards the end of June, but the supply chain will lag.”
Ways to reduce your water usage include turning off the water when brushing your teeth or shaving, taking shorter showers, and turning off sprinklers when they aren’t needed.