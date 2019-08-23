Medford woman caught stealing package from neighbor

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police caught a suspected package thief in Medford.
According to the Medford Police Department, on Thursday a woman stole a package just minutes after it was delivered to a residence on Stacie Way in east Medford.
MPD said they shared surveillance video of the package theft on Facebook and a citizen quickly recognized the thief as Talia Dahlin-Bennett, who lived down the street from the victim and saw the package getting dropped off.
“Not the biggest crime in the world,” MPD said, “but $300 worth of merchandise was returned to the victim…” Police added the arrest sends a message to other thieves who may think they can get away with the same thing.