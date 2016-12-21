Home
Medford woman hides art around town

Medford, Ore.– Jacquie Farr is putting the final touches on her latest works of art.

“People need some inspiration,” she says as she sprays a final layer of seal on her work.  “There’s love, there’s hope, there’s people out there that care.”

Over the past couple of days Farr has spent hours designing, painting, sealing, and gluing 100 sand dollars in her art filled studio.

One by one Farr has turned the delicate shells into encouraging pieces of art.

“My little part of love I can give out to people,” she says.

This isn’t the first time Farr has taken on this kind of project.  Up until recently, she and her two daughters lived in Brookings where they collected and painted hundred of rocks, but this project is a little different.

“I know this time of year that are some people that are angry,” Farr explains.  “They are hurting and so if I can just do my one little thing maybe someone will find it and find some love.”

Farr plans to sprinkle the painted sand dollars around Medford letting chance and fate do the rest.

“I’m hoping the right person will get it at the right moment and this will somehow inspire them.  That’s what I’m hoping.  [That] it’ll be the perfect one for the perfect person.”

