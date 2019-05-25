Medford woman’s wedding proposal goes viral

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Medford woman’s overseas wedding proposal is going viral.
Erin Herndobler moved to Abu Dhabi from southern Oregon seven years ago for a teaching job, where she ended up meeting her now husband, Eric Wilson.
Erin and Eric dated for about a year before deciding to get married and decided to tie the knot two weeks later. However, there was never an official proposal until three days before their small ceremony.
“We are like dancing and then he gets down on one knee and proposes to me and then he says look over my shoulder and then i look over his shoulder and he has written on the dividers between the road ‘Erin will you marry me?” Erin said.
With just three days to go before exchanging their vows, Erin’s answer was obviously yes.
For people who didn’t know the back story, when a picture popped up on social media showing the proposal spelled out in biodegradable plastic bags, it started getting a lot of attention.
“It was more than she ever expected but everything she ever wanted,” Caitlin Jeffery, Erin’s former college roommate, said. “It just shocked her to no end when people started posting about it in the Abu Dhabi forum on Facebook and then eventually like it got a little bigger than what she anticipated which then led to this kind of Cinderella type wedding.”
While Erin and Eric are planning a U.S. wedding this summer, the fact that there big day happened a world away, makes it that much more special.
“I would never think growing up in Medford, Oregon that I would be living in Abu Dhabi and get married here in a million years, so it’s just like one of those things where life takes you and it’s, it’s fun to see the adventure along the way,” Erin said.
The couple plans to teach internationally together after Eric graduates with his masters this December.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]