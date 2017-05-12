Medford youth to tackle illegal dump sites on public land

Jackson County, Ore. — In the Medford area alone, the Bureau of Land Management oversees 866-thousand acres of public land. Land that locals and visitors alike get to enjoy.
But with public access, sometimes comes abuse. A local organization is hoping to bring that issue to light all while teaching kids some important lessons.
“Like many Oregonians, Nathan Sprunger loves having access to public land.
“People go up here,” Nathan Sprunger says of Anderson Butte Road, “hiking, biking, equestrian, shooting, and hunting.”
However each time he visits, what’s on the side of the road usually captures his attention. TV’s, furniture, clothing and kitchenware all tossed off the side of the road, and down the hill.
“It’s really a bummer,” Sprunger says.
It’s a problem the Bureau of Land Management is tasked with tackling, but this year it’s getting a little help from kids at Mtn. Church, where Sprunger is the youth director.
“They’re all young, strong, we wanted them to be able to work, and help the community,” Sprunger says.
Right now, they’ re trying to fund their way to summer camp, but they want to work for it. So their hope is those who enjoy the public land will sponsor the clean-up and make their trip possible.
More importantly Sprunger hopes to teach the kids the importance of giving back and leaving a place better than you found it.
“Our goal is to clean it up for people to come up here and you know have fun in their public lands,” Sprunger says, “and to raise kids to know that even though it’s not their fault to take responsibility of you know things in our community.”
The clean-up event will take place on Saturday, June 3rd. If you or your business are interested in sponsoring the kids who are working on the clean-up so they can attend summer camp email Nathan Sprunger at [email protected] or call (541) 770-1623.