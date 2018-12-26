Medford’s airport close to celebrating this year’s one millionth passenger

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s airport will be celebrating a major achievement: one million passengers were served this year, the first time that number has ever been reached.
“One million passengers a year is a milestone not only for the airport, but for the community,” said representatives for the Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport. “It’s a symptom of a growing region, and a strong local economy.”
The airport plans on celebrating the one-millionth passenger sometime on December 28. “As of now, we do not know who that one-millionth passenger will be, so make plans now to join us on the 28th to find out!” airport officials said.
According to the airport, their year-to-date totals are up 12.31% from the previous year. They expect more growth to follow.