Medford’s airport drops mask mandate

MEDFORD, Ore. – This week began with major mask mandate updates across the country, including Southern Oregon.

Monday morning, a federal judge in Florida struck down the national transportation mask mandate. In the wake of that decision, a growing number airlines and airports announced they’ll no longer require masks.

Tuesday morning, the Rogue Valley International-Medford Airport announced it adopted a voluntary mask policy for public areas of the airport.

Airport Director Jerry Brienza said, “The Federal Mask Mandate on public transportation has come to an end, which means travelers at MFR can enjoy the freedom to choose whether or not wearing a mask is in their own personal best interest. Please be reminded that this applies to the public areas of the airport only and you should contact your airline to find out if they are maintaining a mandatory mask company police for their passengers.”

Since the announcement of the ruling was made public, the Association of Flight Attendants is calling for “calm and consistency in the airports and on planes.”

The CDC also announced it will not enforce the new order, but recommends that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings for the time being.