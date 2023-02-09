Medford’s Bed Bath and Beyond on closure list

MEDFORD, Ore. – Bed Bath and Beyond is closing more stores, including its Medford location.

Tuesday, the retailer announced it would be shutting down 150 stores just a week after it announced it was closing 87 other locations.

A recently-released list revealed the Bed Bath and Beyond at the Rogue Valley Mall is on the chopping block along with locations in Clackamas and Corvallis.

Bed Bath and Beyond said it raised $1 billion in a last-ditch effort to stave off bankruptcy after it reported earlier this year that it defaulted on a loan and may not be able to remain in business.

The new closings mean Bed Bath and Beyond has shuttered 400 stores in the past year. That’s almost half the stores it had opened in February of last year.