Medford’s Chick-fil-A opening soon

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s new Chick-fil-A restaurant announced their opening day.
On January 7, 2020, the Georgia-based fast-food restaurant chain announced their new location at 10 Rossanley Drive across from Trader Joes will open on Thursday, January 23.
A Chick-fil-A spokesperson said, “Oregon native Chris Peyton, the local franchise owner of Chick-fil-A Crater Lake & Pacific Hwy, is looking forward to welcoming and serving the Medford community in the new restaurant. Chick-fil-A Crater Lake & Pacific Hwy will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday.”
According to Chick-fil-A, Peyton spent 11 years in the U.S. Navy before retiring as a commander. His most recent role was as an operations manager at Amazon.
“My family and I are thrilled to return home to Oregon and join the Medford community,” Peyton said. “I look forward to welcoming everyone into our restaurant and having a positive impact on the Team Members, guests and community that my family and I call home.”
People interested in joining the Medford Chick-fil-A team can apply HERE.