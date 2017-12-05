Medford’s Christmas tree missing some holiday cheer

Medford, Ore.- If you’re passing by Pear Blossom Park you might see something a little off.
The City of Medford’s Christmas tree is only two-thirds decorated.
Medford Parks and Recreation said they don’t decorate the bottom six feet of the tree for safety reasons. In the past, ornaments have been stolen. The city just bought new ornaments this year and plan to use them for several years.
