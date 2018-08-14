Medford’s Cracker Barrel now hiring

MEDFORD, Ore. – Cracker Barrel’s new Medford location isn’t opening for a few more months, but the restaurant is hiring right now.
The company is looking to fill 180 full and part-time positions at its Center Drive location.
Jobs are on both the restaurant and retail side.
Of course, one of the most unique things about Cracker Barrel is that each restaurant is decorated with authentic memorabilia and décor that highlights the community it’s in.
Decorations for the Medford location it includes a 1940’s “Piggy Pear” sign from Highcroft Orchards and pieces that highlight Medford’s lumber, fruit and agriculture industries.
Company officials expect the new location to open by late October 2018.
Job candidates are encouraged to apply at http://www.CrackerBarrel.com/careers
A list of available positions in Medford can be found here: https://bit.ly/2vISAYN