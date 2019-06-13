Medford’s Fire Chief Brian Fish announces retirement

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire-Rescue Chief Brian Fish has announced his retirement after more than 30 years of service. He will step down on December 1, 2019.
Chief Fish has served as Medford’s fire chief since 2014. He began his career in 1989 as a firefighter.
“For the public, you’ve invited me into your homes and your lives in some of your worst moments, when you were hurt and afraid… I don’t take that privilege lightly,” Chief Fish said.
Under his leadership, the department built three new fire stations, improved safety practices for fire personnel — including the establishment of a cancer prevention program, and strengthened relationships with community organizations as well as neighboring fire departments, according to the City of Medford.
He said he’s looking forward to traveling and spending time with family.
“Chief Fish has served the City of Medford for the past 30 years with a high level of professionalism and integrity. We are fortunate to have Chief assist in the selection of his successor. His retirement is much deserved and he will be greatly missed,” said City Manager Brian Sjothun.
Chief Fish will play an integral role in the selection of a new fire chief.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawai’i. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he studied abroad in Japan.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula, and traveling. Feel free to email him with story ideas, [email protected]