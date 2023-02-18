Medford’s Foothill Road projects begins, drivers should expect delays

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s Foothill Road project started Friday.

The two-mile stretch of Foothill Road in Medford, from Delta Waters to Hillcrest Road will eventually go from two lanes to four.

The goal is to ease congestion, make the road safer and provide an alternative to I-5.

Last month, Jackson County started it’s part of the project, north of Delta Waters Road to Dry Creek Road.

The city said you should expect delays during construction.

“Drivers on foothill should expect to be delayed up to 20 minutes, so if you can’t accommodate a 20-minute delay, you might want to look at taking alternate routes and avoid this area,” Medford public works director John Vial said.

In May, Vial said the ramps from McAndrews to Foothill are expected to be closed, but detours will be available.

The $62 million project is expected to last three years.