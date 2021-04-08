Home
Medford’s Forage Coffee denies OSHA’s Covid-19 violations, will appeal

MEDFORD, Ore. —A Medford Coffee Shop is appealing a $9,0000 fine from OSHA, for allegedly violating Coronavirus-related safety protocols.

Forage Coffee Shop says it is not guilty of the violations.

Jacob Terando, the Co-Owner of the coffee shop, says his team has complied with all COVID-19 guidelines.

The coffee shop will remain open during the appeal process.

