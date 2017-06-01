Medford’s historic Holmes Mansion becomes hospice

Medford, Ore. – A landmark Medford home is getting new life to help those reaching the end of theirs.
The Holmes Park House is being renovated as a 12-bed hospice center.
Southern Oregon Friends of Hospice Executive Director Susan Hearn said they had searched for two and a half years to find the right spot the central location and park-like setting made for a perfect setting.
“It was originally the home of Harry and Eleanor Holmes–Harry of Harry and David. It was built in 1939 and they hired a very unique architect from the Los Angeles area.”
According to Hearn, architect Paul R. Williams was the first African American architect in the American Institute of Architecture.
The nonprofit is planning to begin construction of the 8-month project in June with the opening of the hospice planned for spring of 2018.