Medford’s new Chick-fil-A offering free meals ‘for one year’

MEDFORD, Ore. – If you’re a dedicated—and patient—Chick-fil-A fan, you could get free meals “for one year” if you’re one of the eligible 100 people who camp out before the opening of the new Chick-fil-A location in Medford.
The restaurant is scheduled to open on Thursday, January 23, 2020. The first 100 customers who participate in a 12-hour campout starting at 6:00 p.m. the night before the grand opening could be eligible to receive a year’s worth of free chicken sandwiches and waffle fries.
People from the following zip codes are eligible: 97501, 97502, 97503, 97504, 97520, 97524, 97525, 97530, 97535, 97540.
For more information and official rules, visit https://bit.ly/2Tl25tL