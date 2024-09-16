Medford’s new city manager starts Monday

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s new city manager will officially take over on Monday.

Robert Field was chosen for the position this summer.

He brings over 30 years of experience in local government and the private sector, most recently serving as the city manager for the City of San Bernardino in California.

Medford’s city manager operates similar to the CEO of a business, as the city has hundreds of employees.

Field succeeds Brian Sjothun who has held the role since 2016.

But Sjothun’s career with Medford spans more than 16 years, beginning in the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.