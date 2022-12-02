Medford’s severe weather shelter now open through this weekend

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s emergency shelter has extended operations through the weekend due to cold weather.

On Wednesday, November 30, Medford City Manager Brian Sjothun issued a severe weather event declaration that allows for the use of approved shelter facilities to provide overnight lodging when the temperature is expected to dip below 25 degrees Fahrenheit or 32 degrees Fahrenheit with additional factors like wind or precipitation.

On Friday, the severe weather event declaration was extended due to cold weather in the forecast.

The severe weather shelter is located at 332 West 6th Street in Medford. It will be open through December 4 between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 a.m.

The low-barrier shelter, operated by volunteers, will help provide food, bedding, and dry storage.

If you’re interested in volunteering, email [email protected].