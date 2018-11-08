Medford’s Ward 2 City Council race too close to call

MEDFORD, Ore. — With election day over and a few remaining votes still being counted, only a select few races are too close to call.
That includes one Medford City Council race that is just 65 votes apart.
Current Medford City Councilor for Ward 2, Clay Bearnson, is leading with 50 percent of the vote. While his challenger, James a Herndon, has 49 percent.
Nbc5 News reached out to Bearnson, but he was unavailable to comment.
However, Herndon says he’s anxiously awaiting the results to be finalized, and this goes to show that every vote counts.
“Maybe a few more votes and we’ll have to see what happens…,” said Herndon. “If there’s anymore coming in. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Republican, Democrat, Independent, whatever, you need to vote.”
Herndon feels people don’t follow the race for Medford City Council closely enough and says too many people didn’t vote at all. But he says people should care because anyone making a decision on the council effects the whole city.
Meanwhile, Herndon says there’s still hope because there’s more than 11,000 registered voters in Ward 2.
