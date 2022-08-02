Media members covering the McKinney Fire accused of abusing press privileges

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Law enforcement officials in Northern California said members of the media allegedly abused their press privileges while covering the McKinney Fire.
Without naming the media outlet involved, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:
On Monday, August 1, 2022, Siskiyou County Sheriff Deputies contacted members of the MEDIA who were on private property inside the burn area of the #McKinneyFire. Additionally, the media crew had escorted a citizen into the evacuation zone in their vehicle, an unlawful abuse of press privileges.
This was a home in which investigators and search teams had not yet processed. One of the deceased persons was later confirmed to be on this property that media had disturbed. Further, the media televised the information prior to law enforcement properly processing the scene and notifying the family.
This is unacceptable and disrespectful to fire victims and their families and will NOT be tolerated.
