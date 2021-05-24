Mediators seek long-term ceasefire in Gaza-Israel conflict

GAZA STRIP (NBC) – As Gaza and Israel emerge from eleven days of conflict, mediators are seeking to cement the ceasefire and prevent more violence in the longer term.
Hamas’ military wing, unseen throughout the conflict down in tunnels firing rockets, has emerged from hiding to show it has not been destroyed. As the militants paraded through the streets, Gazans looked on with overwhelming support.
Israel wanted to set back Hamas’ military capacity and did. But Israel also hoped the airstrikes would turn people in Gaza against Hamas. That didn’t happen.
In Israel many wanted the airstrikes to continue. In Gaza, they see it very differently. Gaza is completely cut off. Israel doesn’t allow the two million Palestinians to leave and there were no shelters to run to while Gaza was under attack.
The rockets fired at Israeli cities killed at least 12 Israeli civilians. Around 250 Palestinians were killed in the airstrikes fired in response.
President Biden said he supports a two-state solution; one for Israelis, the other for Palestinians. But that seems far off.
For now, there’s only a cease-fire, and it’s a fragile foundation to build on.
An Egyptian diplomatic delegation has met with both Israelis and Palestinians to try to build on this ceasefire, but we’re hearing they have not produced any results.