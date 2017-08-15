Home
Medical centers prepare for the eclipse

Medford, Ore. –  One urgent care in our area is ready to beef up staffing, if there are a lot of injuries during the upcoming solar eclipse.

Brent Kell the Chief Executive officer of Valley Immediate Care says usually with these big events in the valley, it will see an influx of people.

“Any busy weekend during the summer in the valley we are going to see an increase in patients and people that don’t have their primary care physician here in town so they end up using us. So we are here and that’s what we are used for which is great,” said Kell.

Kell said they will have staff on call if it gets busy.

Providence Emergency department said it will implement a surge plan if needed during the eclipse and will have around-the-clock ophthalmology coverage available during the time to assist any patients with an eye injury.

Asante said it does not have plans to increase staffing because southern Oregon is not directly in the path of totality.

 

